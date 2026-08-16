Episode 1031: Biological War — Annie Jacobsen on the Threat That Scares the Pentagon More Than Nuclear War

The Pentagon ranks biological warfare as a greater threat than nuclear war — and investigative journalist Annie Jacobsen spent years finding out why. The Pulitzer Prize finalist and New York Times bestselling author of Nuclear War joins Newt Gingrich to discuss her new book, Biological War: A Scenario, which charts the terrifying hours and days following a lab leak at Russia's Vector Institute. Jacobsen reveals how a Soviet-era "super plague" engineered with a euphoria gene could spread across six continents in days, why 3,500 BSL-3 labs worldwide represent a ticking clock, and what COVID failed to teach us about preparedness. Most chillingly, she exposes the classified U.S. government "Devolution Plan" — a secret continuity program designed to preserve the government underground while society collapses above. Her reporting is a warning — and a call to action before the next lab leak makes the scenario real.
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