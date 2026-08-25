Episode 1035: How to Win 2026 — Part 3 The Republican Answer on Affordability and Iran

In Part Three of his "How to Win 2026" series, Newt Gingrich tackles the two hardest arguments in the entire 2026 campaign: the economy and Iran. On affordability, Newt makes the Republican case with specific facts and dollar figures: the steepest drop in prescription drug prices in sixty years, GLP-1 medications now available for $149 a month through TrumpRx, $82 billion in individual tax relief claimed in a single filing season, and concrete steps already underway on housing, energy, and regulation. On Iran, Newt is equally direct — the war has not gone as planned, the Iranian regime has proven more determined than expected, and there is no easy exit. But backing down, he argues, means gambling that a regime chanting "death to America" won't eventually make good on it.

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