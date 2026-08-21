Episode 1032: A Venn Diagram of One — Lenny McAllister's Case for a United America

Lenny McAllister has been in rooms most people never occupy at the same time — CPAC and the NAACP, Americans for Prosperity and the ACLU, Tea Party events and the Essence Music Festival. That's exactly the point. The Pittsburgh commentator, CNN and Fox analyst, and one of the earliest prominent Black Republicans to emerge after 2008 joins Newt to discuss his new memoir and policy manifesto, A Venn Diagram of One: An American Story. McAllister traces his journey from college dropout and 24-year-old father to national media figure — a transformation sparked by the night he learned his father had been shot. He argues that the path back to a united America runs through three pillars every citizen deserves: security, empowerment, and opportunity. On America's 250th birthday, he believes the country's best second act is still ahead.
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