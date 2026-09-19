Episode 1044 Charlie Kirk — Faith, Free Speech, and a Legacy That Lives On

One year after Charlie Kirk was assassinated at Utah Valley University, his friend and longtime confidant Christy Edwards Lawton joins Newt to discuss her new memorial photo book, Charlie Kirk: In His Own Words. Built entirely from Charlie's own posts on X, never-before-seen photographs, and tributes written the day he died by Melania Trump, Elon Musk, Ivanka Trump, and others, the book is organized around the causes Charlie cared about most: faith, free speech, family, immigration, and Gen Z. Christy shares intimate memories from eleven years of friendship — from the lanky 22-year-old she met at a Trump fundraiser to the husband, father, and movement leader he became. She reflects on what it means to "live like Charlie," and why every net dollar from the book goes to Carry the Torch, a nonprofit dedicated to finding and funding the next generation of young conservative leaders.
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