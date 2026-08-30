Episode 1038: The Global War on God Dr. Hak Ja Han and the Fight for Religious Liberty

An 83-year-old great-grandmother, legally blind and in failing health, has spent nearly a year in a South Korean detention cell — and Newt believes her case is part of something far larger. Dr. Hak Ja Han, co-founder of the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification and known to millions worldwide as the Mother of Peace, faces charges that could send her to prison for 13 years. With a verdict days away, Dr. Demian Dunkley, president of Family Federation USA, joins Newt to speak on her behalf — tracing her remarkable journey from a six-year-old girl fleeing North Korea on foot to building a global peace movement spanning 170 countries. Newt and Dr. Dunkley also address what Newt calls a global war on God: the worldwide pattern of governments targeting religious liberty, from South Korea's courtroom to Nigeria's killing fields.
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