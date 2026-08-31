Episode 1039: 25 Years After 911 — Confronting the Next Generation of Threats

Twenty-five years after September 11th, is America ready for the next generation of threats? House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rick Crawford joins Newt to discuss the bipartisan task force review of the original 9/11 commission report — what worked, what didn't, and what must be built for the dangers ahead. Crawford warns that the post-9/11 intelligence architecture, designed for counterterrorism, is now facing a threat environment that has expanded far beyond it: AI-guided drone swarms, gray zone warfare, cyberattacks on water treatment facilities, Chinese infiltration of agricultural research institutions, and adversaries who organize not around our bureaucracy but around our vulnerabilities. A former Army bomb disposal technician, Crawford brings a "left of boom" mindset to the conversation — and a stark warning: America cannot afford another failure of imagination.
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