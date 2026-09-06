Episode 1040: Profit from the Profit — Why Most Investors Are Actually Speculating

Most people think they're investing. David Bahnsen thinks they're speculating — and there's a profound difference. The founder and chief investment officer of the Bahnsen Group, which manages over $10 billion in client assets, joins Newt to discuss his new book, Profit from the Profit: The Past, Present, and Future of Dividend Growth Investing. Bahnsen argues that dividend growth investing isn't merely a smart income strategy — it's the only coherent investment philosophy for people who want to own something real rather than gamble on price. He and Newt explore why the "grow now, dividends later" advice most young investors receive is historically flawed, what the dot-com bubble and the Cisco paradox reveal about today's AI boom, how the Hollywood consolidation mess perfectly illustrates CEO ego destroying shareholder value, and why Charlie Munger was right: the big money is in the waiting.
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