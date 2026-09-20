Episode 1045 The $17 Billion Meta Settlement — and What It Means for Your Kids

Last month, a bipartisan coalition of 51 attorneys general announced what may be the largest consumer protection settlement in American history: a $17 billion dollar agreement with Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram. California Attorney General Rob Bonta led the fight, accusing Meta of deliberately designing features to drive compulsive use among children and teens while lying to the public about the harm. AG Bonta joins Newt to explain how the coalition built its case, why Meta settled less than two weeks into trial, and what the agreement actually changes: two-hour default time limits for minors, overnight and school-hour blocks, a ban on cosmetic surgery filters, removal of “like” counts on children's posts, and an independent auditor to enforce it all. He also explains why this settlement is just the beginning, with TikTok, YouTube, and Snap still in his sights.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.