Episode 1047: Trace Gallagher — Life Lessons, Lucky Breaks, and Three Decades at Fox News

Before Trace Gallagher became one of Fox News's most recognizable faces, he was a professional water skier at Six Flags Marine World, where he once taught Jimmy Buffett to ski. A knee injury ended that career and sent him on an unexpected path through announcing, local television, and eventually Fox News, where he has been a fixture since the network's launch in 1996. In his new memoir, Turns Out They Were Right All Along: Life Lessons I Learned Eventually, Gallagher reflects on the detours, setbacks, and unlikely breaks that shaped his life and career. Newt sits down with Gallagher to explore the wisdom that only comes from living it, the moments that tested him, and what three decades in breaking news have taught him about perseverance, purpose, and getting it right.
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