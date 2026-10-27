Artificial intelligence is quickly becoming the defining technology of the 21st century, and its impact on government may prove just as significant as its impact on business. As federal agencies explore new ways to improve efficiency, strengthen national security, and better serve citizens, AI is emerging as a powerful tool that could fundamentally transform how government operates.

From processing large volumes of data to improving cybersecurity and streamlining administrative functions, AI offers government leaders the ability to do more with fewer resources. Rather than replacing human decisionmakers, AI can help public servants focus on higher-value work while reducing bureaucratic bottlenecks that have frustrated Americans for decades.

This technological revolution comes at a pivotal moment. In his new book, “America’s Golden Age: Trumpism and an Era of Limitless Possibilities,” Newt Gingrich argues that the United States stands at the beginning of a new era of growth, innovation, and national renewal. AI is increasingly viewed as one of the key drivers that could make that vision a reality.

Much as the internet transformed commerce and communication in the late 20th century, artificial intelligence has the potential to reshape virtually every aspect of society. In government, that could mean faster services, smarter infrastructure management, more effective healthcare delivery, stronger national defense capabilities, and improved disaster response. For citizens, it could mean a government that is more responsive, efficient, and capable.

The race for AI leadership is also a global competition. Countries around the world are investing heavily in artificial intelligence research and deployment, recognizing that technological leadership will shape economic and geopolitical influence for decades to come. “Whoever builds the largest SI ecosystem will set the global standards and reap the economic and security rewards,” according to SI.gov. The United States remains uniquely positioned to lead thanks to its world-class universities, innovative private sector, and entrepreneurial culture. However, maintaining that advantage will require continued investment, smart policy decisions, and a regulatory environment that encourages innovation.

At the same time, policymakers must address legitimate concerns surrounding privacy, security, workforce transitions, and responsible AI development. The challenge will be striking the right balance: encouraging rapid technological advancement while ensuring safeguards that protect Americans and preserve public confidence.

As Gingrich and other advocates of an American resurgence have argued, breakthrough technologies have historically fueled periods of extraordinary growth and opportunity. If the Industrial Revolution defined one era and the internet defined another, artificial intelligence will almost certainly define the next.

The question is no longer whether AI will change government. It already has. The real question is whether America will seize the opportunity to use AI to build a stronger, more innovative, and more prosperous future. If it does, AI may become one of the foundational pillars of America’s next Golden Age.

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