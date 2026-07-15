Newt Gingrich Talks with Senator Rick Scott About the SAVE America Act, Senate Reform, and the Fight for Election Integrity.

As the Senate returns to Washington, Senator Rick Scott joins Newt Gingrich for a candid conversation about what he believes should be Congress's highest priorities before the November midterm elections. From the stalled SAVE America Act to concerns over the Senate's work schedule, Scott argues that lawmakers should focus on delivering on the issues they promised voters rather than delaying action.

Their discussion also explores election security, government spending, affordability, healthcare transparency, and the culture of the Senate itself. Drawing on his experience as both Florida's governor and a businessman, Scott explains why he believes accountability, transparency, and measurable results should guide Congress and why public pressure may be the key to moving long-delayed legislation forward.

Listen to the episode below, or scroll down for an edited transcript.

Edited Transcript

This conversation has been condensed and lightly edited for clarity.

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Newt Gingrich

Welcome to Newt’s World. My guest is Senator Rick Scott of Florida, who has been one of the Senate’s leading advocates for the SAVE America Act. Before we begin, we reflect on the passing of our longtime friend Senator Lindsey Graham and his legacy of public service.

You’ve become one of the strongest voices pushing the SAVE America Act. Why do you believe this legislation is so important?

Rick Scott

Every American’s vote is diluted when fraud enters the election system. Most Americans believe you should have to prove you’re an American citizen to register to vote and show identification when you vote. Those are common-sense principles with broad public support.

The Senate should debate this bill, vote on it, and let the American people see where everyone stands.

Newt Gingrich

You’ve also written about the Senate’s work schedule, arguing that Congress simply isn’t in session enough to accomplish its goals. How does that affect legislation like the SAVE America Act?

Rick Scott

You can’t solve problems if you’re not working. Most Americans work five days a week many business owners work every day.

Congress has major issues to address, including election security and funding the government. We need to spend our time focused on those priorities instead of constantly delaying action.

Newt Gingrich

You’ve often said the Senate has developed a culture that’s comfortable with not getting results. Why do you think that happens?

Rick Scott

When I served as governor, I campaigned on specific goals and worked every day to achieve them. That’s how I approached business, and it’s how I approach public service.

If we campaign on securing elections, lowering costs, and balancing the budget, then we should come to Washington determined to accomplish those goals.

Newt Gingrich

Many of the issues you’re talking about including voter identification and requiring citizenship to vote poll very well with the public. Why isn’t that enough to move legislation?

Rick Scott

My constituents ask about the SAVE America Act everywhere I go. They want secure elections.

The House has already passed the bill. The Senate should debate it openly and let every senator cast a vote.

Newt Gingrich

You recently sent a “Dear Colleague” letter outlining how you think Republicans should spend the remainder of the legislative session. What are your top priorities?

Rick Scott

First, pass the SAVE America Act or at least every part of it that can advance.

Second, prevent another government shutdown.

Beyond that, we need to address the rising cost of living by controlling spending and working toward a balanced budget. Those are the issues Americans care about every day.

Newt Gingrich

You frequently point to your business background when discussing government reform. How has that shaped your approach?

Rick Scott

In business, customers expect results. If you don’t deliver, they go somewhere else.

The voters are our customers. We made promises during our campaigns, and we should be working every day to fulfill them.

Newt Gingrich

Healthcare affordability has also been a major issue for both of us. Why do you believe transparency matters so much?

Rick Scott

Healthcare is one of the few industries where consumers often don’t know the price until after they’ve received care.

Patients should be able to compare prices, outcomes, and quality just like they do with airlines or any other major purchase. Greater transparency would create more competition and ultimately lower costs.

Newt Gingrich

I’ve argued for years that hospitals and insurance companies should disclose pricing and quality information. That seems like common sense.

Rick Scott

If organizations receive taxpayer money, they should operate transparently. Patients deserve to know what services cost and how institutions are performing.

Competition and transparency improve every other industry. Healthcare shouldn’t be an exception.

Newt Gingrich

I appreciate your willingness to challenge the status quo and push for measurable results in the Senate.

Rick Scott

That’s exactly what we were elected to do. I remain optimistic that if enough Americans continue speaking up, Congress will eventually respond.

About the Guest

Senator Rick Scott has represented Florida in the U.S. Senate since 2019 after serving two terms as the state's 45th governor. Before entering public service, he built one of the nation's largest healthcare companies. In the Senate, he serves on the Armed Services, Budget, Foreign Relations, and Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committees, and chairs the Senate Special Committee on Aging. Scott has been a leading advocate for fiscal responsibility, election integrity, healthcare transparency, and policies focused on economic growth and government accountability.

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