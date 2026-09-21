Newt Gingrich speaks with Christy Edwards Lawton about her friendship with Charlie Kirk, the personal stories behind her memorial book, and the mission to preserve his legacy.

One year after Charlie Kirk’s death, his longtime friend Christy Edwards Lawton is preserving his voice in a deeply personal way. In this episode of Newt’s World, Newt Gingrich welcomes Edwards Lawton to discuss her new memorial photo book, Charlie Kirk: In His Own Words, a collection of Kirk’s social media posts, never-before-seen photographs, and tributes from those who knew him. What began as a personal project to process her grief became a published tribute organized around the subjects Kirk cared about most, including faith, family, free speech, and the next generation of Americans. Edwards Lawton shares stories from their friendship, offering a look at Kirk’s life away from the cameras, from his passion for learning and his commitment to family to the small acts of kindness that left lasting impressions on those closest to him.

The conversation also examines Kirk’s approach to engaging young Americans, his willingness to debate those who disagreed with him, and the role his Christian faith played in shaping his priorities. Edwards Lawton explains why she believes preserving his words matters and how she hopes the book will encourage others to reflect on their own contributions to their communities and country. All net proceeds from the book benefit Carry the Torch, a nonprofit dedicated to identifying and supporting the next generation of young leaders. Through personal memories and reflections on Kirk’s public work, this episode explores the legacy Edwards Lawton hopes to preserve and the mission she has undertaken in his memory.

Listen to their conversation below, or scroll down for an edited transcript:

Edited Transcript

This conversation has been condensed and lightly edited for clarity.

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Newt Gingrich

Just over a week ago, the country marked one year since Charlie Kirk was killed while speaking at Utah Valley University. His friend Christy Edwards often writes that it felt, for many of us, like a “where were you” moment, the kind you don’t forget.

Christy has spent the year since compiling his words, photographs, and the tributes of those who loved him into a new memorial photo book, Charlie Kirk: In His Own Words.

It’s organized around the things Charlie cared about most: faith, scripture, free speech, immigration, family, Gen Z, elections, and censorship, among them.

The book is built from his own posts on X, alongside never-before-seen photographs and tributes written the day he died. Every net dollar from the book goes to Carry the Torch, a nonprofit built to find and fund the next generation of young leaders.

Christy, welcome, and thank you for joining me on Newt’s World.

Christy Edwards Lawton

Thank you for having me.

Newt Gingrich

This is really a coffee table book, heavy on photographs, many of them never published before, built around the causes Charlie cared about most.

Why did you want it to work as a photo book first rather than a straight biography?

Christy Edwards Lawton

First of all, I wouldn’t have had the temerity to write a biography of Charlie Kirk. I think that’s something reserved for someone else.

I was grieving and needed a project to help me with my emotions and my grief. I started going back through my archive of 11 years, beginning with images. I couldn’t even look at the videos I had on my phone until the week of the anniversary.

I hired someone to help me archive his tweets because I was missing his words. I was missing his voice after he was assassinated.

Then it took on a life of its own. I have an incredible political network, and as we were grieving together and trying to comfort each other, people started sending me their own testimonials and stories. I began collecting them.

Originally, I was going to turn it into a book just for my home and some friends and family. It became such a beautiful project that it ended up getting published.

Newt Gingrich

In your author’s note, you talk about still grieving Charlie a year later. What does that look like for you today?

Christy Edwards Lawton

I listened to his show every single day. We lost Rush Limbaugh, and Charlie Kirk became my new Rush Limbaugh.

I miss his voice every single day.

My grief is not going to be over tomorrow. It’s not going to be over next year. Five years from now, I’m still going to wish Charlie’s voice was in my ear.

Every topic I’ve put in the book comes from 10 years of his tweets. I know what he would say about those things, but I would still love to hear what he would have to say today.

We have an upcoming election. We’re at the midterms. This is when I miss him the most.

Newt Gingrich

You describe how Donald Trump Jr. introduced you to Charlie when he was a young man. What was he like when you first met him?

Christy Edwards Lawton

I need to correct something in the book. After it was printed, I went back and checked the date. He was 22, not 19.

Donald Trump Jr. told me I needed to meet him. Charlie got into the back of my car, and I looked back and saw this tall, lanky kid whose pants didn’t fit.

He immediately started listing some of the highest-net-worth individuals I knew and asking whether I had relationships with them.

I realized very quickly that this kid was completely different. He knew exactly what he was doing, and he taught me a thing or two.

I realized he was not a normal 22-year-old.

Newt Gingrich

You tell a story in your author’s note about your son needing a reference letter. Share that story with us.

Christy Edwards Lawton

My son Drew had gotten to know Charlie quite well while traveling with us around the country.

When Drew needed a reference letter for college, I thought I would text Charlie and have his assistant or someone at Turning Point handle it.

Within three hours, Charlie had personally written and sent a beautiful, lengthy reference letter to Drew’s university.

I was shocked that Charlie took the time to do it himself when he was so incredibly busy.

Today, that letter is matted and framed in my son’s bedroom. It means so much to us.

Newt Gingrich

It sounds like you ultimately had a genuinely personal relationship with Charlie.

Christy Edwards Lawton

It was definitely more of a maternal relationship.

Charlie and I corresponded about politics, but I also had a background in matchmaking. Over time, I became a confidant when it came to dating and relationships.

Charlie also never bought anything for himself. He didn’t care about material things. He was traveling constantly, so I would make sure he had ties, pants, belts, shoes, and socks.

My kids and I would run to TJ Maxx or wherever we could and get him whatever he needed.

To this day, I’ll see photographs of him and recognize a tie or belt that I bought him.

It’s nice to have those memories.

Newt Gingrich

In your book, you call Charlie a martyr. That’s a heavy word. Why did you use it?

Christy Edwards Lawton

Charlie wore his faith on his sleeve.

I think his entire goal, whether he was speaking publicly or having a personal conversation, was to make heaven crowded.

He wanted people to know the Lord, succeed, and come to Christ.

I believe he would have willingly sacrificed himself if it meant bringing other people to the Lord.

That’s why I use that word.

Newt Gingrich

I used to do Charlie’s show regularly. He was remarkably smart and had a wide range of knowledge.

You point out that both Charlie and Rush Limbaugh never got college degrees. They were both autodidacts, meaning they were self-taught.

I hadn’t thought to compare their approaches before, but they were both great debaters who knew an immense amount.

Christy Edwards Lawton

Charlie was passionate about learning.

He was a voracious reader. If we had four minutes before something started, he would pull out a book. He couldn’t wait to dive into it.

He loved information and had a thirst for knowledge.

I think any young person, or frankly anyone, should try to learn something new every day.

Newt Gingrich

The book opens with faith. You write that it had to lead because faith was the deepest root of Charlie’s life.

Why did that belong on the first pages?

Christy Edwards Lawton

First and foremost, that’s what Charlie wanted to be remembered for.

I had the pleasure of watching his faith grow from a boy to a man, a husband, and a father.

When he met Erika, his Christianity took on a different focus. I was part of her Bible study for two years before Charlie was assassinated.

His focus on politics didn’t change, but his presence was increasingly with his wife and children in Arizona.

God was first, his family was second, and his country became third.

It was something I was incredibly proud to witness.

Newt Gingrich

You make clear that Charlie drew a very hard line about free speech.

Describe his vision of the right to speak.

Christy Edwards Lawton

I don’t think any account should be frozen, right or left.

One reason Charlie had the open mic was that he wanted people who disagreed with him to feel free to say whatever they needed to say.

He would let people speak, even when they said terrible things to him.

Charlie approached these conversations using the Socratic method. He continually asked open-ended questions to encourage people to think for themselves.

Some people would eventually acknowledge that he had a point.

I think that willingness to have an open dialogue was central to his approach to free speech.

Newt Gingrich

Your family chapter opens with his wedding anniversary post to Erika, which is really quite lovely.

He wrote:

“Today marks four years of being married to Mrs. Erika Kirk. Second to following Jesus, it’s the best decision I’ve ever made.”

Did you find that their relationship revealed a different side of him?

Christy Edwards Lawton

Charlie had such a deep need for love. He very much wanted to be a husband.

He called me after his second date with Erika and told me to check my phone. He had sent me photographs, and Erika was in one of them.

He said, “I met the girl I’m gonna marry.”

I got a little emotional because I could tell he was serious.

I was so happy for him.

Once he began dating Erika, I stepped back from that part of his personal life. I believed his wife should become his closest confidant.

He had a lot of love to give, and I know he loved her very much.

Newt Gingrich

Charlie took on Gen Z almost like a coach rather than a professor.

He gave young people advice that was dramatically different from what they might have heard elsewhere.

Do you think that was a function of his own life and what he had learned?

Christy Edwards Lawton

Absolutely, but he also gave them respect.

He didn’t assume they were too fragile to handle difficult conversations. He expected them to think for themselves and respond.

I give young people a lot of credit for stepping up to the microphone and engaging with him.

I think that was one of the things he taught America: Young people matter, and they can change the course of history.

Newt Gingrich

You write about Charlie’s final moments in a section called “The Final Question.”

What do you want people to understand about that moment?

Christy Edwards Lawton

Charlie died in a T-shirt and jeans.

He built a nonprofit, a legacy, and a beautiful family. But he didn’t wait to start his life.

Right out of high school, he started working. He took risks. He got married and started a family.

My point is: Don’t wait.

Look at what he did. Build something. Take a chance. Follow the American dream.

Charlie was passionately living his life. He didn’t waste a minute.

I think young people should be trying to build something positive, support the people around them, and contribute to their country.

Newt Gingrich

You close the book with a line that’s become something of a mission statement for you.

A year later, what does “Live like Charlie” mean for the people who loved him and are still here?

Christy Edwards Lawton

I write that on all of my cards.

Before Charlie died, I had been living a very quiet life in Scottsdale. I was retired and comfortable.

When he died, I decided that as long as God still had me on this earth, I was going to do my part to help this country and help young people.

I know I could never fill Charlie’s shoes, but I do know I can do something.

I would challenge every American, whatever your talents are, to maximize your life and contribute somewhere.

Build something. Build your own legacy. Give back.

When was the last time you did something for someone else without getting credit for it, posting about it, or getting paid?

Charlie did those things.

That’s what it means to me to live like Charlie.

Newt Gingrich

Christy, thank you for joining me and for the work you’ve put into preserving Charlie’s voice and extending his reach.

Your new book, Charlie Kirk: In His Own Words, is available now wherever books are sold, with every net dollar benefiting Carry the Torch.

This has been an amazing conversation.

Christy Edwards Lawton

Thank you, Mr. Speaker.

I want to make clear that I offered all the profits to Turning Point, and they declined.

All the money I’m putting into Carry the Torch is intended to fund young people who might not otherwise have the resources to pursue their ambitions.

Maybe they want to attend college, run for office, or do something similar to what Charlie did.

I wanted to make sure I never profited from Charlie’s life or his death.

We’re looking for talent out there that wants to try to do what Charlie did.

It’s been an honor to be on your show.

Refer a friend

About the Guest

Christy Edwards Lawton is the founder of Righter, a dating app created for conservatives, and a former board member and donor of Turning Point USA. A longtime friend of Charlie Kirk, she is the author of Charlie Kirk: In His Own Words, a memorial photo book featuring Kirk’s social media posts, personal photographs, and tributes from friends, family, and public figures.

All net proceeds from the book benefit Carry the Torch, a nonprofit established to identify and support the next generation of young leaders.

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