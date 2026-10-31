A Gallup poll found that 43% of Americans now view socialism positively, the first time the figure has topped 39% since Gallup began tracking it in 2010. Among Democrats, socialism is now tied with free enterprise at 65%, while their positive view of capitalism has dropped from 42% last year to 35%. Young adults have moved too: Americans aged 18 to 34 view socialism more favorably than capitalism, 57% to 43%.

The energy on the left is real. The Democratic Socialists of America have endorsed dozens of candidates this cycle, and several have beaten longtime incumbents in Democratic primaries.

On Sept. 1, the House passed a resolution condemning socialism in all its forms and the DSA by a vote of 220-192. Only eight Democrats voted for it. Two voted present, and 11 did not vote. But many who voted against the resolution adamantly stated they did so not because they were for socialism.

Rep. Haley Stevens of Michigan argued that Democrats opposed it not because they support socialism but because it included voter ID language, writing on X, “This is a cynical, Republican-forced vote designed to present a false choice: that standing up for voting rights means embracing socialism.”

House Democratic Leadership wrote in a statement, “The decision by two of our colleagues to blindside the entire House Democratic Caucus and join with the Republican majority to pass a procedural rule on the brink of failing represents a significant breach of trust. It is an action that necessitates a serious response, and we have asked the Committee on Caucus Rules to take this up in short order.”

This isn’t the first time Democrats have voted against a resolution denouncing socialism. Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar of Florida created a resolution titled Denouncing the Horrors of Socialism, and 98 Democrats voted against it while 86 voted with the Republicans.

Democrats insist they are not socialists and instead say this debate is a distraction, but they will not vote against socialism when they have the chance.

Socialism may be surging, but it is still a minority view. Capitalism is still viewed positively by 55% of Americans, free enterprise by 77%, and small business by 95%. The biggest shift came among independents, whose positive rating of socialism jumped from 37% to 45%, yet they still favor capitalism overall. Democrats understand that embracing socialism may win primaries but may not win general elections.

The party cannot decide whether socialism is its future or a liability.

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