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Steve's avatar
Steve
6h

Rep. Haley Stevens of Michigan argued that Democrats opposed it not because they support socialism but because it included voter ID language, writing on X,

Would I be wrong in saying Haley is 4 IQ points dumber than a retarded flatworm?

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Firewagon
2h

"Democrats Can't Decide Whether Socialism Is a Winner or a Liability" "43% of Americans now view socialism positively" YHGTBSM! Then again, this is simply more proof for how ill-informed, ill-educated, and completely IGNORANT, are those people! Actual 'education' in America has been long missing, and coopted by radicals that INDOCTRINATE v/s educate America's children. American history, if still taught, would enlighten these numb nuts how DEADLY 'collectivism,' a.k.a. socialism is to the survivability of people exercising such nonsense. A simple review for how our own Pilgrims nearly perished under that system would change that percentage! If it didn't, then those people are too far gone under INDOCTRINATION to ever return to common sense. As Ripley would say, "BELIEVE IT OR NOT."

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