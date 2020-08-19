Episode 110: The Permanent Coup

In Lee Smith’s new book, The Permanent Coup: How Enemies Foreign and Domestic Targeted the American President he unravels the plot by political operatives, intelligence officials, and the press, who beginning in 2015, pushed a conspiracy theory about President Trump, saying he was a Russian asset and they spied on his campaign and his presidency in order to undo an election. Newt’s guest is author, Lee Smith

