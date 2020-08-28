Episode 115: Shut Your Mouth – The New Totalitarians of the Left Part 6: Entertainment

Are we living in George Orwell’s 1984? We are in the midst of a disturbing new movement in America. A movement where the new totalitarians on the left are controlling the narrative and the agenda and demanding that those who disagree lose their jobs. Newt discusses how liberals in the entertainment industry black list conservative authors and actors in Part 6 of a special podcast series.

