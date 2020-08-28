Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360
Gingrich 360
Episode 115: Shut Your Mouth – The New Totalitarians of the Left Part 6: Entertainment
0:00
-10:12

Episode 115: Shut Your Mouth – The New Totalitarians of the Left Part 6: Entertainment

Newt Gingrich
Aug 28, 2020

Are we living in George Orwell’s 1984? We are in the midst of a disturbing new movement in America. A movement where the new totalitarians on the left are controlling the narrative and the agenda and demanding that those who disagree lose their jobs. Newt discusses how liberals in the entertainment industry black list conservative authors and actors in Part 6 of a special podcast series.

Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.com

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gingrich 360 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture