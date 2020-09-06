Episode 121: Bill O’Reilly on Killing Crazy Horse

Native Americans and settlers clashed in bloody battles across the United States for 78 years, from 1812 to 1890. We’ve heard of Cochise, Crazy Horse, Geronimo and Sitting Bull but we don’t know the full story. Bill O’Reilly’s ninth book in the Killing series is gripping journey through the clashes in the American West. Killing Crazy Horse: The Most Merciless Indian Wars in America. Newt’s guest is Bill O’Reilly.

Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.com

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.