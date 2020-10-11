Episode 137: The Swamp’s Obsession with Taking Down Trump

The Democratic effort to remove President Trump from office was a calculated hit job, which started when Bob Mueller was hired to lead the special counsel investigation to the ultimate showdown with the Senate’s Impeachment trial. This dramatic attempted coup is the subject of the new book: Obsession: Inside the Washington Establishment’s Never-Ending War on Trump. Newt’s guest is Byron York.

