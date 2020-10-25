Episode 143: Trump’s America – Part 3: Health Care for All

In Part 3 of Trump’s America, health care is one of the key issues of the upcoming presidential election. President Trump and Former Vice President Joe Biden have presented two vastly different health care plans. “Bidencare” will extend the bureaucratic system while Trump’s innovative investments in small business plans and his executive order on price transparency are just a few of the actions he’s taken to challenge the status quo.

Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.com

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.