Episode 144: The Biden Family’s Foreign Corruption

Speaker Newt Gingrich provides the details and evidence behind the story of the Biden family’s foreign corruption schemes. For years, Joe Biden’s son Hunter and his brother Jim, benefited financially by leveraging the Biden name to conduct shady business deals with foreign countries. In this episode, follow the evidence as Speaker Newt Gingrich lays out very clearly the story of the corruption in the Biden family, and the implausible notion that Vice President Biden wasn’t aware of what was going on.

