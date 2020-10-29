Episode 145: From Gifted Hands to HUD Secretary

Dr. Ben Carson grew up in poverty and overcame impossible odds to attend Yale as an undergraduate and then go onto medical school. He became a prominent pediatric neurosurgeon at John Hopkins. After running for President in 2016, he became the 17th Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. His HUD accomplishments include creating opportunity zones and other new programs to pull people out of poverty. Newt’s guest is Secretary Carson.

