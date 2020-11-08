Episode 149: It’s Time for Us to Report Voter Fraud

The elite news media, the left-wing academics, the entrenched Democrats and the RINOs, will all ask us to roll over right now. Biden has given his acceptance speech. But President Trump knows this is not the time to concede. There is voter fraud in this election that must be reported and uncovered. Newt cites real cases of fraud and talks about what we must all do next. Report cases of voter fraud at https://www.gingrich360.com/honestelections/

