Episode 154: What Can We Do To Stop The Steal?

Over 250,000 of President Trump’s supporters came to Washington D.C. this past weekend to protest the media calling the election in favor of Joe Biden. This election fight is a two-pronged approach – one the courts and the other in the court of public opinion. Find out what you can do to get involved. Newt’s guest is Ali Alexander, one of the organizers of the national #StoptheSteal movement. https://stopthesteal.us

