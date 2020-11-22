Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360
Gingrich 360
Episode 155: Honest Election Chronicles – Georgia
0:00
-33:53

Episode 155: Honest Election Chronicles – Georgia

Newt Gingrich
Nov 22, 2020

This is the first episode in a new series where I am going state by state looking at how voting irregularities occur in our elections. We want every legal vote to count. But only the legal ones. In Georgia, the race between President Trump and Vice President Biden was very close, they only differed by 12,284 votes. And the race in Georgia isn’t over, with two Senate run-off elections in January that will determine the Democrat or Republican control of the U.S. Senate. Newt’s guests are David Shafer and Lyndsey Rudder.

Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.com

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gingrich 360 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture