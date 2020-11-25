Episode 157: The First Thanksgiving – The Real Story

What was the first Thanksgiving really like for the pilgrims? What struggles did they endure to make the transatlantic journey from Europe to Plymouth, Massachusetts? And once they arrived, what happened to them? The first Thanksgiving is a window on the American past and was a very different experience than the holiday we celebrate today. Newt’s guest is Dr. Tracy McKenzie, Professor and Chair of History at Wheaton College in Illinois.

