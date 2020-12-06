Episode 162: A Conversation with General Michael Flynn – Part 1

Lieutenant General Michael Flynn served our country for 33 years in the U.S. Army. He comes from a long line of patriots in his family. In this two-part series, General Flynn tells his personal story of service, sacrifice and being embroiled in Russiagate, and finally receiving a pardon from President Donald Trump. In Part 1, we’ll talk about his years of military service.

