Episode 165: The 1776 Opportunity – A 2026 Year-Long Celebration

July 2026 marks the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in 1776. Newt looks back at the process the committee of five went through to write the Declaration and the significance of the document both then and now. A 2026 year-long celebration is being planned to honor our country’s independence. Read Newt’s essay at https://www.heritage.org/article/the-1776-opportunity-2026-year-long-celebration

Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.com

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.