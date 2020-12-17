Episode 166: Newt’s Holiday Party – Part 1

Join Newt and friends for his 2020 holiday party. As part of our annual December tradition we host a holiday party for friends and family. This year, we are keeping the tradition going virtually. Newt asked members of his inner circle to join him for a holiday celebration along with guests Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity. Become a member of Newt’s Inner Circle today by going to http://newtsinnercircle.com Use code Holiday for $20 off your membership.

