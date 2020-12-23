Gingrich 360

Episode 171: The Daring Adventures of Sister Orla
Episode 171: The Daring Adventures of Sister Orla

Newt Gingrich
Dec 23, 2020

Sister Orla Treacy arrived in Rumbek, South Sudan, 14 years ago, on a mission to continue to bring secondary education to girls in South Sudan. In the last 14 years, she has witnessed South Sudan’s independence, a civil war, famine, and all along challenged the Dinka culture’s traditions to have girls formally educated. Sister Orla Treacy is the 2019 recipient of the U.S. State Department’s International Women of Courage award.

