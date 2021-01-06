Episode 181: David Grasso – The Lessons of Entrepreneurs

Introducing the newest voice of the Gingrich 360 network, David Grasso. He is using his influential voice to help Millennials and Gen Z understand what’s going on in the economy and how it affects their personal finances. His new podcast, Follow the Profit with David Grasso features interviews with successful entrepreneurs. Follow the Profit releases new episodes every Saturday.

Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.com

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.