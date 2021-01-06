Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360
Gingrich 360
Episode 181: David Grasso – The Lessons of Entrepreneurs
0:00
-23:28

Episode 181: David Grasso – The Lessons of Entrepreneurs

Newt Gingrich
Jan 06, 2021

Introducing the newest voice of the Gingrich 360 network, David Grasso. He is using his influential voice to help Millennials and Gen Z understand what’s going on in the economy and how it affects their personal finances. His new podcast, Follow the Profit with David Grasso features interviews with successful entrepreneurs. Follow the Profit releases new episodes every Saturday.

Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.com

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gingrich 360 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture