Episode 182: Bipartisan Baloney

The 117th Congress was sworn in on Sunday, January 3rd. They have already changed House rules, including passing a new code of conduct which changes gender pronouns. With the attack on the Capitol this week and the pledge Wednesday night for bipartisanship among members. Newt speculates whether President-Elect Joe Biden will encourage bipartisanship or support bipartisan baloney.

