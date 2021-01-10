Episode 183: Pete Hegseth – The American Crusade Continues...

What was it like on the ground at the Save America rally on Wednesday, January 6th? Who were President Trump’s supporters attending the rally and what did they hope to accomplish? Newt’s guest is Pete Hegseth, who was reporting on the ground on Wednesday and talked to dozens of people. Pete is the co-host of Fox & Friends Weekend and author of American Crusade: Our Fight to Stay Free.

