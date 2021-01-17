Episode 186: Dennis Prager on ‘The Good American’

We are watching Americans accept the morally indefensible physical and economic lockdown of the country. Now we are faced with a lockdown on speech which has never before been seen in America. Newt’s guest is Dennis Prager, who asserts in his new column, The Good American, “The left-wing media are using the mob invasion of the Capitol exactly the way the Nazis used the Reichstag fire.” His new documentary, No Safe Spaces, is available to stream now.

