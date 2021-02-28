Episode 207: Fighting Back Against Cancel Culture

On Saturday, January 2, 2021 then President Donald J. Trump had a phone call with Georgia Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger about the Georgia election results. Attorney Cleta Mitchell was on that call. Once the audio was leaked, the cancel culture mob attacked Ms. Mitchell and other members of her law firm. She resigned from her position as partner at Foley & Lardner, LLP where she worked for 20 years. Newt’s guest is Cleta Mitchell, here to tell her side of the story.

