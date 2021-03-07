Episode 210: NASA’s Mission to Mars – Perseverance

On February 18, 2021, the rover Perseverance and the small robotic helicopter Ingenuity landed on Mars as part of NASA’s Mars Exploration Program, led by the Jet Propulsion Lab in Pasadena, California. Newt’s guest is Dr. Adam Steltzner, Chief Engineer for the Mars 2020 Project, Perseverance Rover at JPL. He describes the mission and what we hope to achieve and discover next.

