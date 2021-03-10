Episode 211: Welcome to the Abyss of Infinite Lunacy

Welcome to the Abyss of Infinite Lunacy is a video released by Dr. Gad Saad on his YouTube channel, “The Saad Truth” on February 28th. His message is clear, “the rate at which our society is tumbling into madness is truly bewildering.” Newt’s guest is Dr. Gad Saad, professor of marketing at Concordia University in Montréal, Canada. He is the author of the recent best-selling book The Parasitic Mind: How Infectious Ideas are Killing Common Sense.

Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.com

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.