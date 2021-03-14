Episode 214: Kevin McCarthy on Taking Back the House in 2022

In 2020, no Republican incumbent member of the House lost their re-election bid for the first time since 1994. Part of their success is due to Leader Kevin McCarthy’s vision. He designed the “Commitment to America” and campaigned nationwide in key districts. Now, he’s here to talk about the 2022 mid-term elections and what it will take to throw Pelosi out. Newt’s guest is Leader Kevin McCarthy.

