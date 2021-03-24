Episode 218: Andy Ngo on Antifa ‘Unmasked’

Many of us learned about Antifa last summer when the Seattle Autonomous Zone was created in a six-block area which police abandoned and violence subsequently erupted. Journalist Andy Ngo was on the ground covering the story. He has become the reporter who covers the antifascist movement and their activities. Andy Ngo is the author of the new best-seller, Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy.

Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.com

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.