Episode 220: Meet the Next Zuckerberg – from Singapore

Nuseir Yassin is a Palestinian-Israeli video blogger who created 1,000 daily one minute videos on Facebook under the page, Nas Daily. He graduated from Harvard with a degree in economics in 2014 and went to work as a software developer at Venmo, the payment service owned by PayPal. But in 2016, he quit his job and decided to travel the world. His book Around the World in 60 Seconds – 1,000 Days. 64 Countries. 1 Beautiful Planet tells the beginning of his story.

