Episode 223: Biden’s American Job Killing Act

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the site of the Whiskey Rebellion of 1791-1794, when Americans protested the tax placed on whiskey. It is also where the Biden administration plans to unveil their new high tax infrastructure plan, or what Newt is calling, Biden’s American Job Killing Act. In this episode, Newt breaks down what’s involved with the plan, including the dozens of proposed new taxes.

Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.com

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.