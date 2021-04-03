Episode 224: Biden’s Plans to Bankrupt America

President Biden announced his new “American Jobs Plan” on Wednesday in Pittsburgh. The proposed cost of the plan is $2.25 trillion dollars, allegedly for infrastructure investment. This is after Biden and the left-wing controlled House and Senate passed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan. Biden also revealed in his Pittsburgh press conference that he intends to move forward with another expensive package called the American Families Plan in the near future. Newt’s guest is Adam Andrzejewski, Founder and CEO of OpentheBooks.com.

