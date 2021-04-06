Episode 226: Ernest Hemingway

Hemingway, a three-part, six-hour documentary film by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick, examines the visionary work and turbulent life of Ernest Hemingway, one of the greatest and most influential writers America has ever produced. Interweaving his eventful biography – a life lived at the nexus of art and celebrity – the series reveals the brilliant, ambitious and complicated man behind the myth, and the art he created. Newt’s guests are Hemingway Director, Lynn Novick and Producer, Sarah Botstein.

