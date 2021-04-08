Episode 228: Joe Biden – Legendary Smear Artist

The second of a two-part series on the State of Georgia “Election Integrity Act of 2021” which was signed into law by Governor Brian Kemp on March 25th, 2021. The Act has ignited a discussion about free and fair elections. In Part 2: Newt describes Joe Biden, the legendary smear artist, going all the way back to his smear of Judge Bork in the 1980s. And Biden’s current role in inciting the woke left to think of the new Georgia law as “un-American” and “sick”.

