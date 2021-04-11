Episode 229: Jack Devine on Spymaster’s Prism

The legendary former spymaster, Jack Devine, details the unending struggle with Russia and its intelligence agencies as it works against our national security. Devine tells this story through the unique perspective of a seasoned CIA professional who served more than three decades, some at the highest levels of the agency. Listen to why Devine says we are already in a second Cold War with the Russians.

