Episode 236: The Case Against D.C. Statehood

For the second time in history, H.R. 51, known as the Washington D.C. Admission Act, passed the House yesterday on a party-line vote of 216 Democrats voting for and 208 Republicans voting against. On April 13th, 22 Attorneys General sent a letter to President Biden and the leaders of Congress opposing the bill to make the District of Columbia a state. They argue it is unconstitutional. Newt’s guest is Alan Wilson, Attorney General of South Carolina.

