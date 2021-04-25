Episode 237: Anna Paulina Luna on Fighting for the American Dream

Anna Paulina Luna’s story is truly amazing. Her life exemplifies the American dream. After serving six years in the U.S. Air Force, Anna has been engaged in conservative advocacy and philanthropic work. In 2020, she ran for Congress and won the Republican primary in Florida's 13th Congressional district. And now she is launching her new weekly podcast Luna Talks with Anna Paulina on the Gingrich 360 network.

Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.com

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.