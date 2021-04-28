Episode 238: Biden’s Radical First 100 Days

The Biden Administration’s first 100 days has been a purely radical explosion of ideas and policies that are a fundamental break with the American tradition. From immigration policy changes that have caused a surge at the border, to the rise in crime in major cities, to a call to defund the police, to the passing of D.C. statehood and H.R.1, the corrupt politicians act. It’s clear the Democrats are out of touch with what the American people really want. Newt gives his take on Biden’s first 100 days in office.

