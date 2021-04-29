Episode 239: New York’s $2.1 Billion for Undocumented Immigrants

New York state will now offer one-time payments of $15,600 dollars to undocumented immigrants who lost work during the pandemic. A $2.1 billion-dollar fund in the state budget is by far the largest of its kind in the country and is a sign of the state’s shift towards policies championed by radical left-wing Democrats. To explain just how radical New York is becoming, Newt’s guest is New York Senate Republican Minority Leader, Robert G. Ortt, representing the 62nd District of New York.

Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.com

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.