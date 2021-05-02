Episode 241: Bill O’Reilly on Killing the Mob

Newt’s guest is a long-time friend and trail-blazing TV journalist, Bill O’Reilly, of No Spin News at https://www.billoreilly.com. Bill joins Newt to discuss the Biden Administration, the challenges America is facing and his new best-seller, the 10th book in the “Killing” series, Killing the Mob: The Fight Against Organized Crime in America, available this Tuesday, May 4th.

