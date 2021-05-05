Episode 242: Ayaan Hirsi Ali on Prey

Ayaan Hirsi Ali fled a traditional Muslim upbringing in Somalia in 1992 at the age of 23 and went to The Netherlands to escape a forced marriage. From there, her life changed. She was elected as a member of the Dutch parliament and became an outspoken advocate for women’s rights. Today, she is a research fellow at the Hoover Institute, host of The Ayaan Hirsi Ali Podcast, and author of the new book Prey: Immigration, Islam and the Erosion of Women’s Rights, a follow up to her 2007 New York Times best-seller, Infidel.

