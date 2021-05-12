Episode 246: What’s Causing the Rise in Prices?

Inflation is a hidden tax. It is a powerful and often unseen and unstoppable way for a government to pay for its goods and services without raising visible taxes that make people angry. Gas has skyrocketed. Since February, prices of fruits and vegetables have risen, and the index for meats, poultry, fish and eggs has also risen. Newt’s guest is Dr. Jayson Lusk, Distinguished Professor and Head of the Agricultural Economics Department at Purdue University.

